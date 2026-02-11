‘Glass’ court planned for Big 12 Men’s, Women’s tournaments next month in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced Wednesday a new glass court for next month’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Conference officials said the championships will mark the first time the new court, which features ASB GlassFloor LED, will be used in an official competition.

The LED technology is embedded beneath the playing surface, allowing the display of digital graphics and other features traditional courts can’t provide. The technology was used in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and select games in the EuroLeague and FIBA.

“Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar,” Yormark said in a Wednesday announcement. “Elevating our league’s profile and adding real value to our programs requires a willingness to push boundaries.”

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship starts on March 4 and runs through March 8-9. The men get their turn from March 10-14.

“I’m excited about it,” Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said Wednesday about the new court. “I’m an old school guy, but this has me thinking of new school ways, and from what I’ve seen and heard, this is the wave of the future. I think it’ll be great.”

More information about the court is available on ASB’s website. More information about the basketball tournaments is available on the Big 12’s website .

Big 12/ASB GlassFloor

—