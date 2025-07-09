Grandview’s Malachi Ross chasing pro boxing dreams after scoring knockout in his debut

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After years of grinding in the gym, 19-year-old Malachi Ross is ready to make a name for himself in the professional boxing world.

Ross started boxing when he was five under the guidance of his father.

Ross officially turned pro after a decorated amateur career that included a spot on Team USA’s Youth World Select Team.

“I started a long time ago —when I was about five—when my pops had me out in the driveway, just practicing different combinations and stuff,” Ross said.

The Grandview native made his professional debut in dominant fashion with a first-round knockout just a minute into the fight.

“Yeah, a minute into the first round,” he said. “You should be seeing another knockout in this fight, too.”

Ross will fight in his second bout on Saturday. His preparation includes twice-daily training sessions, with each session lasting about three hours.

“The training itself is probably one of the hardest parts,” Ross said. “Losing the weight, dropping down the weight, and sweating—you just gotta have a strong mentality.”

From the driveway to the ring, Ross is proving that big dreams can start small.

“I’m just ready to get in there, get it over with, and enjoy the moment,” he said.

Ross is set to fight at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Olathe, Kansas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the first bout set for 7 p.m.