Guardians survive two Royals' comebacks, win in 10 innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead.

Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees.

The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins. Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andres Gimenez scored twice.

Emmanuel Clase earned his 31st save in 33 opportunities.

Salvador Perez's one-out RBI double in the eighth for Kansas City tied the game at 4.