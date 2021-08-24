Watch
Hammering Houston; Royals keep rolling over the Astros

David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1.

The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend.

Perez has 81 RBIs this season, which leads the team and is a career best, eclipsing the 80 he had in both 2017 and 2018.

He got back on track against the AL West leaders after going 0 for 5 on Sunday.

