Heat wave hits Wimbledon as a record number of US players take the court

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships have officially begun in London, kicking off the third Grand Slam event of the season.

WATCH | Wimbledon begins amid intense heat wave

Wimbledon begins under heat wave in England

This year, the tournament has drawn an impressive 35 American competitors in singles, the highest number since 1999. Among them are 19 women and 16 men, eager to build on recent successes after American players Madison Keys triumphed at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff claimed victory at the French Open.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will look to win his third consecutive title at the All England Club. The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz is also on a career-best 19 match win streak.

Participants this year, however, will face challenging conditions as the tournament is met with a severe heat wave. Organizers are taking precautionary measures to safeguard both players and staff.

If temperatures exceed 86 degrees Fahrenheit players will be mandated to take a 10-minute break. Notably, this rule will not apply to matches played indoors. Temperatures in the area, meanwhile, are currently forecast to peak in the 90s.

