Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10

Chiefs remain undefeated in the preseason
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 23:38:11-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason.

Henne was 6 of 8 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Buechele was 9 of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series. He was 1-of-4 passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground.

