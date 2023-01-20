Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Here's what weather conditions Chiefs fans can expect for Divisional round game

Chiefs game weather forecast
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41
Chiefs game weather forecast.
Chiefs game weather forecast
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 11:35:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the AFC Divisional Round game against Jacksonville might need pack rain gear and wear an extra layer or two.

According to KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson, temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s throughout the day.

For fans who plan on tailgating, temperatures will be around 34 degrees and cloudy with a light drizzle.

RELATED | Latest forecast updates

The game kicks off at 3:30 and at that time, cold rain will begin with temperatures around 37 degrees.

As fans head home, temperatures will be around 35 degrees with the possibility of some slush, rain and snow.

Don't have tickets to the game? We've got you covered.

Join us for a special streaming pregame show at 12:30 p.m., followed by our pregame show on KSHB 41 at 1:30 p.m. Then stick around for the game, on KSHB 41, at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.