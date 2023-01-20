Here's what weather conditions Chiefs fans can expect for Divisional round game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the AFC Divisional Round game against Jacksonville might need pack rain gear and wear an extra layer or two.

According to KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson, temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s throughout the day.

For fans who plan on tailgating, temperatures will be around 34 degrees and cloudy with a light drizzle.

The game kicks off at 3:30 and at that time, cold rain will begin with temperatures around 37 degrees.

As fans head home, temperatures will be around 35 degrees with the possibility of some slush, rain and snow.

