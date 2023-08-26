Watch Now
Here’s where to watch the Notre Dame vs Navy game

KSHB
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 26, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a busy afternoon of sports in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chief are set to kickoff their third and final preseason game at noon against the Cleveland Browns from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41’s coverage of the game starts with the Countdown to Kickoff show at 11 a.m.

At the conclusion of the Chiefs game, KSHB 41 will join the Notre Dame vs Navy game in progress.

Fans wanting to watch the Notre Dame vs Navy game in its entirety can download the NBC app or watch the game on Peacock.

