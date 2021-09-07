Heritage Elementary School orders Kansas City Chiefs footballs, receives Raiders ones from Amazon

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe elementary school is questioning whether Amazon made a mistake, or if a someone in a warehouse somewhere is playing a “dirty trick” after the school ordered several youth Kansas City Chiefs footballs, and received Raiders balls instead.

Suzanne Seck, Heritage Elementary School's office aid, placed the now infamous order and is confident she chose the right team at the time.

Can @PatrickMahomes help a local KC metro elementary school out? We ordered 10 new @Chiefs youth footballs for @HeritageK5 and this is what was delivered from @amazon ....are they playing a dirty trick on these Chief loving fans??? pic.twitter.com/vJ59GAgBLX — Sloan Bestgen (@sloan_bestgen) September 5, 2021

“I get an email from the teachers and they ask me to order stuff, and I do,” Seck said.

But when Physical Education teacher Jay Parsons opened the box, it was quite the surprise.

“I was like wait a second,” he said.

KSHB 41 News checked Seck’s order form and she did order the right team – “Yes, yes! I’m positive I ordered the right footballs,” she said.

But even the boxes holding Raiders footballs had "Kansas City Chiefs" on them, leaving students to believe it might have been the intentional work of a Raiders fan with a sense of humor.

“I was like what in the…” student June Colvin said, with a puzzled look on her face. “Oh em gee, why are those Raiders?”

But others had different thoughts.

“I don’t think it was a mistake,” student Dan Parsons said. “I think they did it on purpose because this is our No. 1 rival.”

“They might have liked the Raiders,” added his sister Elsie.

Regardless of how the Raiders footballs ended up in Chiefs Kingdom, Jay Parsons said they just can’t use them and feel right about it.

“No! We’re not using these footballs,” he said. “So I left the box in the office. No kids were going to touch these footballs here in Chiefs Kingdom.“

Heritage Elementary staff said it’s difficult to process returns through Amazon as a school district. In the meantime, they’re making the most of the “mishap," hoping the Chiefs will catch wind of what happened and send some official Chiefs footballs their way.