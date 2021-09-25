Watch
Sports

Actions

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

Royals move to 70-83 on the season
items.[0].image.alt
Jose Juarez/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Kyle Isbel, in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Whit Merrifield
Posted at 11:40 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 00:40:32-04

DETROIT — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.

Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter, one start after allowing seven runs in four innings against the Oakland A’s.

Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.

Detroit’s Casey Mize gave up one run on two hits in three innings.

Detroit’s best young pitcher is working as an opener to reduce his innings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage