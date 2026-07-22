'Hopefully I've got more': Royals' Salvador Perez ties team's all-time HR record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied the franchise home run record and Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

"I always say the most important thing is to win," Perez told reporters in the locker room after the game.

Perez also admitted to being excited about tying the team's record and that he was able to do it with his wife, mother and kids in the stands.

"Hopefully I've got more," Perez said with a smile.

'Hopefully I've got more': Royals' Salvador Perez ties team's all-time HR mark

Royals manager Matt Quatraro was emotional in his post-game news conference with reporters.

"I love that guy and what he does, the way he goes about it and the passion he plays the game," Quatraro said. "Everyone knew it was coming at some point. He's wanted to produce all year and he's had a run here to do it at home. It's incredible to see."

'I love that guy': Royals manager Matt Quatraro talks Perez tying club's all-time HR mark

Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo (4-6) held the Giants scoreless till the sixth inning, when he gave up a leadoff walk and hit the next batter. Runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Drew Cavanhaugh, and Luis Arraez knocked the game’s first run across with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Giants struck again in the seventh with an RBI triple from Jung Hoo Lee and an RBI double from Willy Adames to extend the lead. Lugo exited after the inning, giving up three hits and two walks. He also had five strikeouts.

Vinnie Pasquantino extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a double in the seventh inning. He was called safe after sliding past the bag. The call was confirmed, and Giants manager Joey Vitello was ejected after arguing the call.

On the next at-bat, Perez hit his 14th home run of the season and 317th of his career to tie the Royals’ franchise record. That signaled the end of right-hander Landen Roupp’s day. He allowed four hits and two runs and struck out seven.

The Royals pieced together the tying run with three straight singles, the third coming from pinch-hitter Nick Loftin. The Royals loaded the bases with two outs and two scored on Thomas’ single to right-center.

Royals closer Steven Cruz gave up a two-out home run, but popped out the final batter to earn his first career save. San Francisco lefty Sam Hentges (1-3) took the loss.

Up next

Giants RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.23) will face Angels RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.87) on Thursday. The Royals and Tigers have not announced starters for Thursday’s series opener.

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