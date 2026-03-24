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Hot dog! | New eats at Kauffman Stadium include 9-9-9 Challenge

Beef Short Rib Corn Dog.jpg
Aramark Sports and Entertainment
Beef short rib corn dog
Beef Short Rib Corn Dog.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hot dog! Baseball season is back, and new eats are coming to Kauffman Stadium.

Aramark Sports and Entertainment boasts three new “Midwest-inspired creations” will be available to Royals fans: beef short rib corn dog, beef Wellington hot dog, and a chicken and waffle cone.

The beef short rib corn dog is battered in a buttermilk cornbread coating and Parmesan breadcrumbs, topped with a beef demi-glace. The dog is served on a bed of truffle macaroni and cheese. This item can be found at Hey Batter Batter in Section 239.

Beef Short Rib Corn Dog.jpg
Beef short rib corn dog

The beef Wellington hot dog appears to be a more elevated version of pigs in a blanket. Aramark says a footlong hot dog is topped with prosciutto, minced mushrooms, chipotle ketchup and yellow mustard, all blanketed in puff pastry. Fans can also find this dish at Hey Batter Batter in Section 239.

Beef Wellington Hot Dog.jpg
Beef Wellington hot dog

The third new menu item is the chicken and waffle cone. Simple enough, the dish features boneless chicken wings in a thin homemade waffle cone. Have a hankering for this bite? Check out Rivals.

Chicken and Waffle Cone.jpg
Chicken and waffle cone

In addition to the three new items, a new challenge is making its way to Kauffman Stadium. Aramark’s version of the 9-9-9 Challenge — nine hot dogs, nine beers in nine innings — features mini dogs and flight-sized beers.

Joey Chestnut and 9-9-9.jpg
Joey Chestnut and the 9-9-9 Challenge

The 9-9-9 Challenge comes in team-colored packaging, adding a “collectible twist to the experience,” per Aramark.

The challenge is only available to those 21 years of age and older.

The Royals open the season Friday, March 27, at the Atlanta Braves. KC’s home opener is set for 3:10 p.m. Monday, March 30, against the Minnesota Twins.

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