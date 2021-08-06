Hy-Vee pledges $1,000 to Travis Kelce's foundation for every touchdown he scores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For every touchdown that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores beginning this season and through 2025, Hy-Vee will donate $1,000 to his 87 and Running foundation .

Kelce and Hy-Vee announced the partnership on Friday. In addition to the donations, Hy-Vee will also carry Kelce-branded products in some stores and some of those proceeds will benefit his foundation.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee because from the start they were interested in how they could support my foundation and the work we do in the community,” Kelce said in a press release. “I also know how impactful the Hy-Vee brand is. By working together, we’ll be able to connect with a lot of Chiefs’ Kingdom across the Midwest, which is important to me.”

Kelce started 87 and Running in 2015. The foundation strives to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts," according to its website.