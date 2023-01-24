Hy-Vee to sponsor tailgate for Chiefs fan who went viral for eating potato during Divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan who went viral for eating a potato during the Divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is back for round two.

Nicki Conrad was enjoying the potato when a Jacksonville Jaguars fan page tried to throw her under the bus on Twitter.

KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket 🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/ebeTnVVRAK — JKILL FROM JVILLE (@JKillJagSwag904) January 21, 2023

"KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket," the account said in a tweet accompanied with a photo of Conrad.

Conrad fired back with a tweet of her own, "I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?"

I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you? pic.twitter.com/ML4AdAzafB — KC Potato Girl (@nicnacpattiwac6) January 22, 2023

Condrad's tweet, which has garnered thousands of engagements and views, even caught the attention of Wendy's.

"Nothing but respect for a quality baked potato," Wendy's said in a reply to Conrad's tweet.

Now, Conrad, with some help, is hoping other members of Chiefs Kingdom join her in eating potatoes on Sunday.

Hy-Vee has offered to sponsor a potato bar tailgate for Conrad, and she extended her invite to others.

The tailgate will be in Lot D and kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

"Come by and grab a potato and have a drink - BYOB," Conrad said on a Facebook event page. "See you tater! It'll be absolutely mashing!"

The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

