Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hy-Vee to sponsor tailgate for Chiefs fan who went viral for eating potato during Divisional round

KC Potato Girl
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KC Potato Girl
KC Potato Girl
KC Potato Girl
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 17:40:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan who went viral for eating a potato during the Divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is back for round two.

Nicki Conrad was enjoying the potato when a Jacksonville Jaguars fan page tried to throw her under the bus on Twitter.

"KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket," the account said in a tweet accompanied with a photo of Conrad.

Conrad fired back with a tweet of her own, "I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?"

Condrad's tweet, which has garnered thousands of engagements and views, even caught the attention of Wendy's.

"Nothing but respect for a quality baked potato," Wendy's said in a reply to Conrad's tweet.

Now, Conrad, with some help, is hoping other members of Chiefs Kingdom join her in eating potatoes on Sunday.

Hy-Vee has offered to sponsor a potato bar tailgate for Conrad, and she extended her invite to others.

The tailgate will be in Lot D and kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

"Come by and grab a potato and have a drink - BYOB," Conrad said on a Facebook event page. "See you tater! It'll be absolutely mashing!"

The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.