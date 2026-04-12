Illinois star, Shawnee Mission Northwest grad Keaton Wagler declares for NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keaton Wagler, one of the driving forces behind the University of Illinois' push to the Final Four, has declared for the NBA Draft.

Wagler announced the news on his Instagram page Saturday evening.

"Since I was a kid, I've dreamt of playing basketball on the biggest stage," Wagler wrote. "After speaking with my family and reflecting on this amazing journey, I've decided it's time to turn that dream into reality."

Wagner started all 37 games as a freshman for the Fighting Illini, leading the team in points (17.9) and assists (4.2) and was third in rebounds (5.1).

As Wagner racked up impressive numbers, Illinois won 28 games and reached the Final Four for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Wagler's stellar season earned him a plethora of awards, including consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

He is a projected lottery pick in a draft loaded with top-end talent.

Wagler, who attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee, was one of the winners of the 2025 DiRenna Awards.

He was also showcased as the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week by KSHB 41 Sports as the Cougars went a perfect 25-0 on the way to the Kansas 6A boys state crown in 2024.

Wagler was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of Shawnee Mission Northwest, with offers from Illinois, Minnesota and Wichita State, among other schools.

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