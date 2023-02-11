'I’m going to show out': Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne in Arizona for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rapper Tech N9ne says he was 5 years old when he first fell in love with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Years later, he established a connection to the team with his 2019 hype song “ Red Kingdom .”

When the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, the stadium production team will play a newly edited music video featuring the song for the crowd.

“I’m going to show out,” said Tech N9ne , who has a seat in the front row behind the Chiefs' bench.

He says his favorite Chiefs memory is performing the song at halftime of a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Tech N9ne’s connection to Phoenix goes beyond football.

One of his former audio technicians owns a Chiefs-themed bar called Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The owner proudly hangs a Strange Music jacket from one of Tech N9ne’s tours on a wall in the bar.

“I’m so blessed to be here. Look at this, a Chiefs bar,” Tech N9ne said.

He is totally confident the Chiefs will win Sunday.