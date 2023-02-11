'I’m going to show out': Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne in Arizona for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rapper Tech N9ne says he was 5 years old when he first fell in love with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Years later, he established a connection to the team with his 2019 hype song “Red Kingdom.”
When the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, the stadium production team will play a newly edited music video featuring the song for the crowd.
“I’m going to show out,” said Tech N9ne, who has a seat in the front row behind the Chiefs' bench.
He says his favorite Chiefs memory is performing the song at halftime of a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
But Tech N9ne’s connection to Phoenix goes beyond football.
One of his former audio technicians owns a Chiefs-themed bar called Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The owner proudly hangs a Strange Music jacket from one of Tech N9ne’s tours on a wall in the bar.
“I’m so blessed to be here. Look at this, a Chiefs bar,” Tech N9ne said.
He is totally confident the Chiefs will win Sunday.