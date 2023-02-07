'I'm the only one that's snapped both of them': Chiefs' Creed Humphrey talks what makes Mahomes, Hurts great

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey in a unique situation.

He gets to play in a Super Bowl in just his second season, with teammate Patrick Mahomes taking his snaps.

One of the people that could stand in his way to the championship? The quarterback he worked with before Mahomes.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was teammates during Humphries redshirt sophomore season at the University of Oklahoma.

“I guess I’m the only one who snapped both of them,” Humphrey laughed.

Humphrey and Hurts were extremely successful together in their only year together at Oklahoma in 2019.

Hurts had just transferred from Alabama after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the 2018 National Championship game.

Humphrey was already making a name for himself at Oklahoma, starting 12 games in 2018, being a key leader for an offensive line that was in the process of a rebuild.

But together they became key pieces for a 2019 Sooners team that won the Big 12 Championship.

Humphrey and Mahomes have been no slouch quarterback-center combo either. In just their short time together, the duo have already won two AFC West titles together and are now only a game away from winning a Super Bowl.

“I’ve been extremely lucky with the quarterbacks I’ve had,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey still sees similarities between Hurts and Mahomes, despite never being really in a huddle with Hurts at Oklahoma due to how the Sooners run their offense.

“They’re both super competitive,” Humphrey said. “There’s always traits that make quarterbacks great and they both do that.”

Humphrey says both quarterbacks' great pregame preparation and talents as for why they are both succeeding in the NFL.

“They both do a great job throughout the week understanding the scheme they’re playing against,” Humphrey said. “Both of them have that amazing processing ability to be able to read defenses on the field.”

Humphrey is excited to watch his former college quarterback and his current one duel in Super Bowl LVII, the first Super Bowl to have both teams have Black starting quarterbacks .

But he also knows there's a game to be won on Sunday.

“For me, I’m taking things day by day, making sure I’m focused on the right things,” Humphrey said. “That’s just my main focus, just working on improving the game plan, things like that.”

