Indians come back to beat Royals for second straight night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as Cleveland rallied from a three-run deficit.

Wittgren earned the win, while reliever Josh Staumont took the loss for Kansas City.

Salvador Perez had the big highlight for the Royals with a homer that splashed into the fountains an estimated 460 feet from home plate.