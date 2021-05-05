Watch
Indians come back to beat Royals for second straight night

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cleveland Indians' Jake Bauers, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Josh Naylor during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 11:08 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 00:08:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as Cleveland rallied from a three-run deficit.

Wittgren earned the win, while reliever Josh Staumont took the loss for Kansas City.

Salvador Perez had the big highlight for the Royals with a homer that splashed into the fountains an estimated 460 feet from home plate.

