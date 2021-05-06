Indians come from behind for third straight night to beat KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Naylor greeted Wade Davis with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer.

Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

Things got heated in the sixth inning after a ruled hit-by-pitch and a balk call hurt the Royals. Kansas City Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were ejected. Starting pitcher Brady Singer was also tossed after he exited the game.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.