Watch
Sports

Actions

Indians come from behind for third straight night to beat KC

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) and pitching coach Cal Eldred talk to home plate umpire Angel Hernandez before being Matheny was thrown out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Indians Royals Baseball
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 23:51:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Naylor greeted Wade Davis with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer.

Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

Things got heated in the sixth inning after a ruled hit-by-pitch and a balk call hurt the Royals. Kansas City Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were ejected. Starting pitcher Brady Singer was also tossed after he exited the game.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!