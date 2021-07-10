Watch
Indians take second straight walk-off win over Royals

Tony Dejak/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Jorge Soler
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jul 09, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

On Thursday, Franmil Reyes’ three-run homer in the ninth ended Cleveland’s nine-game losing streak.

James Karinchak got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth. Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17.

