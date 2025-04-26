Iowa State WR, KCMO native Jaylin Noel taken 79th overall in 2025 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel, who is also a Kansas City, Missouri, native, was taken 79th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft Friday.

Watch the reaction of Noel and his family and friends below.

Jaylin Noel is NFL bound - and he’s headed to Houston to team up with @CycloneFB teammate Jayden Higgins @PHTrojansFB @KSHB41 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IiSfbi9iv9 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) April 26, 2025

The Houston Texans drafted Noel coming off a senior year where he had 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.

That same year, Noel earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year.

Noel spent four years at Iowa State University after attending Park Hill High School in KCMO.

The three-star recruit committed to play college football at Iowa State University, over offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, and Wisconsin.

Noel joins fellow KCMO native and University of Minnesota offensive tackle Aeriontae Ersey in Houston.

