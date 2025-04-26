Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Iowa State WR, KCMO native Jaylin Noel taken 79th overall in 2025 NFL Draft

Big 12 Championship Football
Julio Cortez/AP
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel lines up for a play during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Iowa State, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. Arizona State won 45-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Big 12 Championship Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel, who is also a Kansas City, Missouri, native, was taken 79th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft Friday.

Watch the reaction of Noel and his family and friends below.

The Houston Texans drafted Noel coming off a senior year where he had 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.

That same year, Noel earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year.

Noel spent four years at Iowa State University after attending Park Hill High School in KCMO.

The three-star recruit committed to play college football at Iowa State University, over offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, and Wisconsin.

Noel joins fellow KCMO native and University of Minnesota offensive tackle Aeriontae Ersey in Houston.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More