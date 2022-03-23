'Cheetah out': Tyreek Hill thanks Kansas City following trade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill expressed his thanks to his family, his fellow Chiefs and to the Kansas City Community, after news that the Cheetah is being traded to the Miami Dolphins broke Wednesday.

After Chiefs fans and community members reacted to the news of the trade throughout the day, Hill took to Twitter Wednesday evening to reflect on his time in Kansas City in a statement.

End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home pic.twitter.com/ykcZcSuy7N — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 23, 2022

"Today starts a new beginning. I'm very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work, however it's hard thinking about the memories, people and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great," Hill said in the statement.

The Cheetah also expressed his gratitude to the Kansas City Chiefs organization for believing in him, saying he'll never forget his dream to play in the NFL came true.

"I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me," Hill said. "To Coach Reid, Coach Bieniemy and Coach Lewis, thank you for what you have taught me not only about football but about life."

He thanked Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter along with all of his Chiefs teammates for making each day worthwhile, calling them his "brothers for life."

Finally, Hill thanked the fans for their support.

"Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life," He said. "Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was in honor to play in front of you."

Hill also thanked those in the Kansas City community who contributed to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation "from college scholarships, youth football camps, funding the first youth mental health navigator at Marillac, donating supplies to the homeless and visits with kids in the hospital."

"Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart! Cheetah out!" Hill concluded.