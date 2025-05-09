'It's a great day': Royals players give credit to mothers ahead of Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Mother's Day weekend and while the Kansas City Royals' season is in full swing, they are still expressing appreciation for the mothers out there.

"It's a great day for mothers out there," First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said.

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino 'hopeful' to continue winning ways heading into Red Sox series

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said he will see his mother in Houston on Mother's Day after the team's series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

If you're looking for something last-minute, Witt said flowers are a go-to Mother's Day gift in a pinch.

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. gives ideas for last-minute Mother's Day gifts

The players will be wearing pink accessories on Mother's Day, a tradition that started in 2001. The accessories not only honor moms but raise breast cancer awareness as well.

"It's a special day to be playing on Mother's Day," Pasquantino said.

