Jac Caglianone posts his first multihit game with the Kansas City Royals

CHICAGO — Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone showed off his sweet swing on Sunday, posting his first multihit game since his promotion to the major leagues.

Caglianone lined a single to center in the first inning at the Chicago White Sox. He doubled in the fourth, recording a 113.6 mph exit velocity on his drive into the gap in right-center. He singled again in the sixth and in the eighth.

Caglianone, 22, was selected by Kansas City with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 amateur draft out of the University of Florida. The outfielder/first baseman batted .322 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs over two minor league stops before he was promoted by the Royals last week.

Caglianone made his major league debut on Tuesday at St. Louis and went 0 for 5 in a 10-7 victory over the Cardinals. He hit a drive to right-center in his first at-bat, but center fielder Victor Scott II made a running catch just steps away from the outfield wall.

He went 2 for 21 in his first five games, hitting an RBI double in the opener of a doubleheader against St. Louis on Thursday and a single against the White Sox on Saturday.

Asked about any possible frustration for Caglianone with his lack of production despite some solid at-bats, Royals manager Matt Quatraro didn't sound too concerned.

“I think he makes a great contact on a regular basis regardless of the level he's at, so it's probably something he's dealt with before,” Quatraro said. “So I've seen him handle it extremely well in here. He's got great poise, which is part of the reason we felt comfortable in bringing him up when we did.”

Caglianone could make his home debut as soon as Tuesday night, when the Royals host the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series.