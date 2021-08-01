Jays complete sweep of KC in first home series since 2019

TORONTO — Jose Berrios pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto's big-name newcomer.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berrios allowed five hits.

The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berrios ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.