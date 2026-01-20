Johnson County Community College men's, women's basketball teams on path to perfection

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Community College men's and women's basketball teams are off to perfect starts.

The women, who are the defending NJCAA D-II national champions, are 20-0. They're also the top-ranked junior college team in the country.

"We're always striving to be better in the future and not just in the present," said Adonda Ford, a JCCC freshman guard and Kansas City native. "We just take it day by day, practice by practice, film by film, and game by game."

The men are ranked third in the country and have a record of 18-0.

"It's really hard to win them all," said Rand Chappell, JCCC men's head coach. "It's one thing to be good, but it's hard to win them all. I think it calls for a lot of consistency and day in, day out character, and that's what these kids have shown."

There's one thing that separates JCCC from any other basketball program: the Cavaliers boast the only pair of undefeated basketball teams in the country. That goes for not just the junior college level, but in the NCAA as well.

"I would say I feel more pressure from our girls," said JCCC sophomore guard Gavin Harvey. "Our girls team is phenomenal. We know they're not going to lose, so we're just trying to keep up with them. That's the pressure we feel."

JCCC sophomore guard Layla Scott said both teams have supported one another throughout the season.

"You never really expect both teams to go undefeated, but it's pretty nice," Scott said. "When we're on the road, we cheer for them, and they cheer for us."

Both teams continue to play toward a perfect season Wednesday when they host Labette Community College.

"I think the teams can go back and forth and cheer for each other," said Ben Conrad, JCCC women's head coach. "I think they're both rooting for each other, so that's cool. It's nice to see, and I think it's great for the school for sure."

