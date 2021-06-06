Watch
Kansas City 5 game win streak snapped

Twins beat Royals 5-4
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson beats the tag by Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco as he dove back to second on a ground out hit into by Jorge Soler during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 20:06:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sanó homered, and the Minnesota Twins turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 and stop a four-game losing streak.

José Berríos gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. Tyler Duffy and Taylor Rogers each got three straight outs, and Hansel Robles gave up Kelvin Gutiérrez’s leadoff double in the ninth before getting his fifth save in seven chances.

Michael A. Taylor lined into a game-ending double play.

