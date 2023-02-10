Kansas City celebrates Super Bowl Red Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each week of the football season, Chiefs Kingdom in Kansas City - and around the world - gears up for the upcoming game by celebrating Red Friday.

There are preseason Red Fridays. There are regular season Red Fridays, and there are AFC Playoffs Red Fridays.

And then there is today, a Super Bowl Red Friday.

For about the past two weeks, Chiefs Kingdom gathered in classrooms, offices and cars to show off their Chiefs fandom.

Union Station has served as a central gathering point for the city. That continues today with Chiefs fan zone, which kicked off at 5 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. tonight.

pastThe fan zone is back open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Starting at noon today, the KC Streetcar will display its Super Bowl LVII Streetcar outside Union Station.

At 3 p.m., the special streetcar is scheduled to take the party out on the rails with a rolling parade through downtown with the Chiefs Rumble Drumline inside the streetcar.

At 6 p.m. tonight, the Kansas City Power and Light District is hosting a Red Kingdom Rally. The free rally, which is welcome to all ages until 9 p.m. (only 18+ after), features music, contests, giveaways and other entertainment. Several restaurants and venues in the district are also ready for Red Friday parties.

More information about the Power and Light events is available online .

The special streetcar will run all weekend long to get Chiefs fans to and from events leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

Once you’re off the streetcar and back at Union Station, the Chiefs zone gives fans a chance for photos, displays of Chiefs memorabilia, baby goats wearing Chiefs gear (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday) and other activities.

Chiefs fans are encouraged to bring donations for Harvester’s Community Food Network as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring event on both days.

More about Union Station is available online .

