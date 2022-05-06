Kansas City Chiefs announce a flurry of roster additions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of multiple draft picks on Friday evening.

The team announced the signing of: cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, safety Bryan Cook, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, cornerback Jaylen Watson, running back Isiah Pacheco and safety Nazeeh Johnson.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, linebacker Leo Chenal and cornerback Joshua Williams remain unsigned from the 2022 Chiefs draft class.

The team also announced the signing of the following college free agents: offensive guard Mike Caliendo, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Jerrion Ealy, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Justyn Ross, tight end Kehinde Oginni, linebacker Jack Cochrane, linebacker Mike Rose and safety Nasir Greer.

The team waived center Austin Reiter.

Reiter started 32 regular season games for the Chiefs, including the Super Bowl LIV 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Reiter rejoined the Chiefs in March after splitting time between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints last season.

The Chiefs will host a rookie minicamp from May 6 through May 9.