Kansas City Chiefs announce details of 'largest' Red Friday celebration in history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday for the largest Red Friday in history, continuing the team's annual tradition of selling Chiefs Kingdom flags to benefit Kansas City area charities.

This is the 31st edition of Red Friday, and the ninth consecutive year that proceeds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City (RMHC-KC), according to a release.

Red Friday is set for Sept. 9, following the Chiefs' Sept. 8 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Red Friday, the Chiefs Kingdom flags will be sold for a minimum donation of $5 at 135 different Kansas City and St. Joseph-area McDonald's restaurants, at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations as well as at street corners, other public locations and through online sales . A map charting all locations can be found online . The Chiefs are encouraging fans to use the #RedFriday hashtag on social media after purchasing a flag.

Over the past eight years, the sales of Red Friday flags have raised over $3.5 million for RMHC-KC.

“Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on our calendar and is a powerful way for Chiefs Kingdom to rally around a great cause – supporting the families who are served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug said in a statement.

The Chiefs will also hold the third-annual Red Friday Run presented by GEHA virtual 5K from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. Fans who register for the virtual event online will receive a Red Friday flag, a Red Friday Run t-shirt and their race bib in the mail.

Chiefs players will also partner with RMHC-KC for a Red Friday community outreach event on Sept. 6.

"In addition, Chiefs jerseys, flags, artwork, redlighting and other visuals will start appearing around Kansas City beginning on Tuesday, September 6 as the city celebrates Red Friday and the start of the football season," a release from the Kansas City Chiefs says.