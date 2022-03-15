Kansas City Chiefs awarded 3rd and 7th round compensatory picks in 2022 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been awarded two compensatory draft picks in the third and seventh rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft next month.
The third round pick will be number 39 of the round and 103 overall, while the seventh round pick will be number 38 of the round and 259 overall.
The Chiefs' full list of draft picks includes:
- No. 30 overall - round 1
- No. 62 overall - round 2
- No. 94 overall - round 3
- No. 103 overall - round 3
- No. 135 overall - round 3
- No. 233 overall - round 7
- No. 243 overall - round 7
- No. 251 overall - round 7
- No. 259 overall - round 7