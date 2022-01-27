Kansas City Chiefs find success in rematch games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom should buckle up for what could be another wild ride at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the AFC Championship.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals, a rematch of Week 17.

"We're not done, I mean we're trying to go out there and win the AFC Championship and then try to get to the Super Bowl," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

A second straight week of rematches for the Chiefs, who are out for revenge after losing in the regular season.

"It obviously leaves a bad taste in your mouth, so the things that you want to do, the pin point things that you need to do and get it down, you tend to do those things throughout the week and hopefully those corrections come out on Sunday and we come out with a dub," Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said.

Three weeks ago, the Chiefs fell 34-31 on the road in Cincinnati. The Bengals were the only team to beat the Chiefs in the past 12 games.

The Bengals win clinched the AFC North for the team, but caused Kansas City to fumble out of the No. 1 seed.

"It's definitely harder playing the defensive line the second time," Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "The advantage that we do have, is that we're at home."

Mahomes and the Chiefs are great in rematch games. In his career, Mahomes is 4-1 when it comes to teams he's lost to earlier in the season.

Mahomes' passing yards per game average out at 345 yards. He threw for 14 touchdowns and has a passer rating of almost 114.

"I kind of turn the page quickly and I'm ready to go and just keep getting better every single day," Mahomes said.