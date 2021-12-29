Kansas City Chiefs LB coach Matt House named new LSU defensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker coach Matt House has been named as Louisiana State University's new defensive coordinator.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Tuesday.

House will take over the role once the current NFL season is over.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops."

House first joined the Chiefs in 2018.

Before joining Kansas City, he coached at the University of Kentucky as a defensive coordinator and inside linebacker's coach.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU. I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family," House said in a statement.

House also spent time with the then-St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011 and the Carolina Panthers in 2008.

“Additionally, I would like to thank the Kansas City Chiefs organization," House said. "Specifically Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hunt, Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo for all of their support along with the memorable past few years we have enjoyed together."