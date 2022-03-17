Kansas City Chiefs officially acquire S Justin Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs have officially acquired safety Justin Reid from free agency. Reid spoke with reporters Thursday after signing with the Chiefs and said he was excited for the opportunity to for a "championship quality team."

"It's really exciting for me and my family," Reid said.

The newly-signed safety said that he had a couple of teams to choose from, but he chose the Chiefs because of the culture of the team.

"I wanted to pull with a championship quality team," Reid said. "It really felt right. Kansas City is really the best situation and fit for me."

Reid also answered questions about free agent and former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who Reid played with during his rookie season with the Houston Texans.

He said he learned a lot from Mathieu including work ethic and "championship swagger."

Reid said Mathieu was always a leader in the room and set the precedent for Reid.

"Whoever picks him [Mathieu] up from free agency, is lucky to have him," Reid said.

When Reid played for the Texans, he faced the Chiefs a couple of times, and he said he was excited to finally play as a Chief instead of an opponent on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The safety said in the past he has sat on the sidelines at the stadium when the crowd got loud, and he is excited to be playing while the crowd decibels up.

"In this fan base, in this culture, in this team, if there is time on the clock, there is always a change," Reid said. "We [the Texans] experienced that in the 2019 playoffs."