Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes score ESPY Award nominations

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 11:24:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may be looking ahead to 2023, but the team, and Patrick Mahomes, are continuing to garner recognition for their Super Bowl-winning season with ESPY nominations.

The Chiefs were nominated for 'Best Team,' while Mahomes is a contender for both the 'Best Athlete - Men's Sports and NFL Player' awards.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, or the ESPYS, are annual awards that highlight athletic achievements of the year.

For the 'Best Athlete in Men's Sports' category, Mahomes is the sole representative of the NFL, while competing against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi with Argentina for the award.

As for 'Best NFL Player,' voters can choose between Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Chiefs face the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), Louisiana State Tigers (NCAA Women's Basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball) and the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) for 'Best Team.'

You can help choose the winners starting today by casting your vote online.

The results will be announced on July 12 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

