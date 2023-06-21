Kansas City Chiefs plan Midwest 'Champions Tour' featuring Lombardi Trophy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Vince Lombardi Trophy is set to begin a road trip across the Midwest.

The Kansas City Chiefs have released the schedule for a "Champions Tour," which will give Chiefs fan the opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

The "Chiefs Champions Tour" will travel throughout the Midwest, visiting Chiefs fan in the likes of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and mid-Missouri.

The tour will begin on Saturday, June 24, in Omaha, Nebraska, joining the fun at the College World Series. Saturday is set to include game one of the College World Series.

The tour will continue to the Missouri state capitol as the it visits the state house for two days.

Alongside those, the trophy will also make its way to two stops in Iowa, a few stops in the middle of Kansas and a stop in St. Joseph, Missouri before making it's way back to Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 1.

Here is the list of all the stops the Chiefs Champions Tour will make for the next two plus months:



Sat., June 24 – Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Nebraska

Tues.-Wed., June 27-28 – Missouri State House, Jefferson City, Missouri

Sat., July 1 – Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kansas

Sun., July 16 – Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood

Mon, July 17 – Kansas State House, Topeka, Kansas.

Sun., July 23 – Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

Sat., July 29 – Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph, Missouri

Sat. Aug.12 – Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa

Sat., Aug. 19 – Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa

Fri., Sept. 1 – First Fridays with the Chiefs, Kansas City, Missouri

