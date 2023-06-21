Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs plan Midwest 'Champions Tour' featuring Lombardi Trophy

Dates throughout summer
Super Bowl Football
Marcio J. Sanchez/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Terry Bradshaw, left, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:42:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Vince Lombardi Trophy is set to begin a road trip across the Midwest.

The Kansas City Chiefs have released the schedule for a "Champions Tour," which will give Chiefs fan the opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

The "Chiefs Champions Tour" will travel throughout the Midwest, visiting Chiefs fan in the likes of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and mid-Missouri.

The tour will begin on Saturday, June 24, in Omaha, Nebraska, joining the fun at the College World Series. Saturday is set to include game one of the College World Series.

The tour will continue to the Missouri state capitol as the it visits the state house for two days.

Alongside those, the trophy will also make its way to two stops in Iowa, a few stops in the middle of Kansas and a stop in St. Joseph, Missouri before making it's way back to Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 1.

Here is the list of all the stops the Chiefs Champions Tour will make for the next two plus months:

  • Sat., June 24 – Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Nebraska
  • Tues.-Wed., June 27-28 – Missouri State House, Jefferson City, Missouri
  • Sat., July 1 – Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kansas
  • Sun., July 16 – Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood
  • Mon, July 17 – Kansas State House, Topeka, Kansas.
  • Sun., July 23 – Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
  • Sat., July 29 – Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph, Missouri
  • Sat. Aug.12 – Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa
  • Sat., Aug. 19 – Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Fri., Sept. 1 – First Fridays with the Chiefs, Kansas City, Missouri

