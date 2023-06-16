Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs reveal Super Bowl LVII championship rings Thursday night

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 23:05:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their Super LVII championship rings on Thursday night, celebrating the team's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Players and coaches received them during a ring ceremony at Union Station.

The top of the ring features the Chiefs logo, and three Super Bowl trophies symbolizing the team's three championships.

The side of the rings have players' names on one side, and Chiefs Kingdom on the other.

The ring is detachable, and the inside displays GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said this was done intentionally.

"Obviously, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is very special to our family, to the organization and all of our fans," Hunt said before the ring ceremony. "It plays a really prominent roles in the rings designs."

Clark said he expected about 700 people to receive pendant or a ring.

"Obviously, the players do the most work, the players and coaches on the field, but it takes a lot of people to support them, and they're all a part of the team," he said.

More details on the rings can be found below:


