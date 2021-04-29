Kansas City Chiefs WR Byron Pringle signs tender to remain with club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle formally signed his restricted free agent tender with the club Thursday, per the post of his agents posted on Twitter.
Congratulations @pringle_byron! pic.twitter.com/OUv8JCebGA— Katz Brothers Sports (@KatzBrosSports) April 29, 2021
In March, the Chiefs tendered Pringle with the right of first refusal, reflective of Pringle's status as a free agent with less than four years of NFL service.
Pringle received an original-round tender. Since the three-year veteran was an undrafted free agent in 2018, the team would have received no draft compensation from another team.
Pringle is set to earn $2.183 million for the 2021 season.
In the 2020 season, Pringle grabbed 13 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.