Kansas City Chiefs WR Byron Pringle signs tender to remain with club

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 18:18:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle formally signed his restricted free agent tender with the club Thursday, per the post of his agents posted on Twitter.

In March, the Chiefs tendered Pringle with the right of first refusal, reflective of Pringle's status as a free agent with less than four years of NFL service.

Pringle received an original-round tender. Since the three-year veteran was an undrafted free agent in 2018, the team would have received no draft compensation from another team.

Pringle is set to earn $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

In the 2020 season, Pringle grabbed 13 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

