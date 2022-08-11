Watch Now
Kansas City comes from behind, blows past White Sox, 8-3

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, left, is doused by Bobby Witt Jr. after their baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:09 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 00:09:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to send the Kansas City Royals past the Chicago White Sox 8-3.

Melendez and Salvador Perez both had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals.

Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and scored twice.

After leading all minor leaguers with 41 home runs last year, Melendez has 14 in 81 big league games this season.

The left-handed-hitting rookie sent a pitch from lefty reliever Jake Diekman into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

Isbel hit a two-run single in the eighth and scored on Melendez's single.

Perez added an RBI single to make it 8-3.

Josh Staumont worked a perfect seventh for the win.

