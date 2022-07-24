Kansas City community celebrates Buck O'Neil's Hall of Fame induction Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is celebrating Buck O'Neil Sunday ahead of his induction Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

After playing in the Negro American League for 10 seasons and participating in three All-Star Games, the former Kansas City Monarch player and first Black coach in Major League Baseball, with the Cubs, will join the hall of fame at last.

KSHB 41 News Anchor Dia Wall Spoke with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and a personal friend of O'Neil.

"I'm so excited that this day has finally come and it's now real that our friend Buck O'Neil will take his place — rightful place — in the National Baseball Hall of Fame," Kendrick said. "I'm elated. I'm sure everyone back home is elated as well."

Kendrick told Wall that he brought a towel to the induction, as he anticipates an emotional ceremony.

"I'm sure there'll be an array of emotions as it has been all weekend long, and when it finally happens, I'm sure the tears will fall again," he said. "Buck's always got me crying."

If O'Neil was here today, Kendrick says he would tell him "Thank you and I love you and I miss you."

"I wish he was here to celebrate with us physically, but I know spiritually he is all over the valley today and we all feel that love and energy," Kendrick said.

The Kansas City Current also showed O'Neil some love.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says Buck made the city "world class."

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said it is a day for fans to celebrate O'Neil's "profound impact."

"Buck O’Neil’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is a great day, long overdue. He was not only an incredible athlete on the field, he was a Kansas City icon who made sure the history of Negro Leagues Baseball was preserved and shared with future generations," Blunt said in a statement.

