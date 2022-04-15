Watch
Kansas City drops Game 1 of series, 4-2, to Detroit

Charlie Riedel/AP
Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he tried to score on a single by =Miguel Cabrera during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:48 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 23:48:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows had RBI singles in the seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2.

With the game tied 2-2, pinch-hitter Eric Haase hit the first of three straight two-out singles off reliever Jake Brentz, followed by Reyes and Meadows.

Miguel Cabrera had three of the Tigers' nine hits, leaving him six shy of 3,000 for his career. All of Detroit's hits were singles.

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless sixth, one of four Tigers relievers who combined to allow only one walk among the final 13 Kansas City batters.

Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his second save.

