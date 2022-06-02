Watch
Kansas City falls 4-0, gets swept in Cleveland

Phil Long/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt swings and misses a pitch from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
CLEVELAND — Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth.

The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

Jose Ramirez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI.

Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland. Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.

