Kansas City man reflects on being season ticket holder since 1963

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gary Friedman has been a Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder since 1963, the first season the Chiefs played at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I'd have to talk to you for two hours to tell you about all the great memories," Friedman said.

At the age of 15, Friedman became a season ticket holder after buying a single ticket for himself.

"I don't really know what drew me other than Ron Martin, the DJ at WHB who talked us into buying a ticket," he said.

Well before Arrowhead Stadium was built, Friedman sat right behind the Chiefs bench at Municipal Stadium.

"I wish I had my stub from the very first game," he said.

But there's one ticket stub he's held onto all these years — one from Super Bowl IV.

"That Super Bowl ticket was $15, it rained that day of the game," Friedman said. "It was at Tulane Stadium, and people were handing out tickets for free."

Summing up a lifetime of memories, Friedman recalls the moment he walked into Arrowhead Stadium for the first time.

"What an amazing sight when we went in there on that preseason game in 1972. It was amazing," he said.

A sight he didn't want to take his eyes off of, the little nudge to buy a ticket in 1963 turned into a long-time family tradition.

"My kids used to come home from college on weekends just to go to the game with us and, of course, bring their dirty laundry," Friedman said.

Calling Chiefs Kingdom one big family, his team has certainly treated him like such.

"It was so nice that I was able to get this brick close to Lamar Hunt's statue, and it doesn't matter who I bring to the game, we always go and we kiss my brick. Hopefully, it brings us good luck," Friedman said.

Coming up on 60 years as a season ticket holder, Friedman has more than 20 tickets for his family and hopes those tickets are just as meaningful to them as they were to him when he was just 15.

"I just want my kids and their kids to really enjoy Arrowhead like I have," he said.

—