Kansas City Mavericks playoff series could include arena scheduling conflicts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Mavericks advance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, some games could see no fans in the stands.

The Mavericks will host Games 1 and 2 of the second playoffs round on May 9 and 10 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, and the following three games will take place in Texas.

If Games 6 and 7 of the Mountain Division Finals are necessary, they will be held at Independence Community Ice due to a previously scheduled graduation taking place at Cable Dahmer Arena, according to the Mavericks.

Those games would take place May 19 and 20, which conflicts with graduation ceremonies for Lee's Summit North and Lee's Summit West, per Cable Dahmer Arena's calendar of events.

In a press release Friday, the team announced the public would not be able to attend those two games of the series.

“Please know that this situation has been as difficult for the organization as it is for our supporters,” the Mavericks said in a press release. “However, adhering to strict occupancy limitations at the alternate venue, there is not fair or equitable way to accommodate the demand of our loyal fan base. We recognize the disappointment and frustration this may cause and sincerely regret that we are unable to provide access to all who wish to attend.”

The organization said it will keep fans informed on viewing opportunities throughout the playoffs as details become available.

“Thank you for your understanding, your loyalty and your continued support of the Mavericks organization,” the team said.

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