Kansas City, Missouri, voters could have say on future entertainment venue proposals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved putting a question on the April 2027 ballot that would require any proposals for venues with more than 2,500 seats to get voter approval.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan reports the passage of Ordinance 260858 means Kansas Citians will vote whether to establish an ordinance that could affect future aspects of the Royals' plan for a new stadium. However, if voters say yes, the ordinance would not stop any plans the city council has already approved.

The ordinance would also apply to any proposals at Starlight, the Music Hall, Municipal Auditorium, CPKC Stadium and other venues.

The election is set for April 6, 2027.

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