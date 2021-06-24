Kansas City, Missouri, weightlifter builds toward 2024 Olympics

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emma Nye is no stranger to the spotlight. Five years ago, 41 Action News shared the story of a young girl changing the face of weightlifting. Now, at 19, Nye is working toward the 2024 Olympic games.

The accomplishments are staggering.

"Six-time national champion. Thirty-two-time American record holder. I've been on nine international teams. Team USA since I was 14. And one of the most-decorated female athletes in USA weightlifting history," Nye said. "Yeah. Yeah, it's a lot."

Nye, at 14, was embarrassed to talk about weightlifting, but now, she said, "It's kind of taken over my life."

Not only her life, but her father's, too.

Shawn Nye has shared every step of this journey with his daughter.

"She's one of the best youth weightlifters that the U.S. has had, and it's amazing," Shawn Nye said.

On Friday, Emma Nye will vie for her seventh national championship to build toward her ultimate goal.

"I really want to go to the Olympics. That's been my goal since I was 11," she said. "Competing for Team USA is... it's insane. Wearing that flag across your chest, it's one of the proudest moments you will ever have."

Emma Nye currently trains at Strong Barbell Club in North Kansas City, where several nationally ranked powerlifters also train. She's projected to be on the U.S.A. Olympic weightlifting team in 2024 and 2028.