Kansas City Monarchs open 2023 season on road against Sioux City Explorers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs open the 2023 season on the road against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday.

The Monarchs won the American Association of Professional Baseball title in 2021, but fell short last season.

"I'm very, very ready to play and you know, we did more than our fair share of off-season training," said Jacob Robson, outfielder for the Monarchs. "And I think we're just ready to get the games going."

Two big seasons attracting big names and the Monarchs are picking up right where they left.

"It helps to have some hype around the team and a lot of bigger names on the team, and yeah, we're going to try and win the whole thing this year for sure — that's the reason why I play, is to win," Robson said.

Last season, the Monarchs held the league's best record, won the division, but fell to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in the playoffs to cut their season short.

"Coming up a couple games short, it put a little sour taste in your mouth," said Joe Calfapietra, manager for the Monarchs.

While the Monarchs fell short, the club did set a couple league records last season.

"Our pitching staff struck out, broke the record for a team and then our position players broke the American Association for home runs, which was extremely unique in one season," Calfapietra said.

Despite having only a few players return, the Monarchs like the current roster.

"I feel like we have good guys here, good depth, yeah, I feel like this is the best team that we've had here in Kansas City," said Jan Hernandez.

The Monarchshome opener is Friday, May 19, against Sioux Falls at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

