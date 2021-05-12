Kansas City Monarchs to open season with full capacity at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs will open their season at Legends Field on Tuesday, May 18 at full capacity.

Team owner Mark Brandmeyer, told 41 Action News the stadium will welcome fans at full capacity and face masks will not be required, citing loosened COVID-19 restrictions made by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

"You kind of almost feed off the crowds energy and noise, especially as a pitcher," Monarchs pitcher Eric Stout said. "I'm a big adrenaline guy, so I'll be pitching today and then I'm starting opening night so it's going to be awesome just to hear the crowd and see the crowd and it's something I like to build off of."

Wednesday the club unveiled the newly revamped stadium. Renovations began in January consisting of patio suites, the Legends Club and other upgrades to host fans for baseball games as well as other entertainment.

"The whole idea and the whole vision is to take this ballpark and turn it into a year-round sports and entertainment destination," Kansas City Monarchs CEO/Partner Mark McKee, said.

Legends Field has partnered with Johnny's Tavern, Pyramid Pizza, Jones Sisters BBQ, KC Daquiri Shop and craft beers to expand their food and beverage options to guests.

Legends Field is home to the Kansas City Monarchs and the Kansas City NWSL.