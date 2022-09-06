Watch Now
Kansas City Monarchs win American Association West Division on final day of season

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It took 100 games to decide it, but on the final day of the regular season, the Kansas City Monarchs won the American Association West Division with an 8-5 win over Fargo-Moorhead.

The Monarchs and Redhawks came into the day both tied atop the division setting up a winner-take-all final regular season game at Legends Field on Labor Day.

Fargo took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but that's when the Monarchs exploded for five runs.

Jacob Robson tied the game at five with a two-run blast in the seventh.

Kansas City tacked on three more runs in the frame and held on for their 65th win of the season and their third-straight American Association West Division title.

Per American Association rules, the Monarchs were then allowed to choose their opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

The Monarchs picked the Saltdogs, so Kansas City will begin its postseason in Lincoln on Wednesday night at 7:05 in game one of the best-of-three game series.

Game two is in Kansas City on Friday. If necessary, Game 3 would also be in KC on Saturday.

