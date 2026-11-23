KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Roos men's soccer team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

After playing to a 3-3 draw with Stanford on Sunday night, UMKC advanced on penalty kicks to make its way into the Round of 16.

KANSAS CITY HAS MORE TO PLAY 🦘



(3) @KCRoosMSoccer defeats (6) Stanford, 3-0 in penalties, to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Tournament.#NCAAMSoccer pic.twitter.com/oc7xpRDAL8 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 23, 2026

The Roos will now host unseeded Vermont in the third round. With a win, they would host the winner of the matchup between Marshall and Wake Forest.

Top-seeded Akron and No. 2 seed Clemson were upset in the tournament, leaving third-seeded UMKC as the top remaining seed in its quadrant.